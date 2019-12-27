Mercury Market Capitalization Tops $265,912.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Mercury token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. Mercury has a total market cap of $265,912.00 and $33.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00183640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.01246063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120521 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

