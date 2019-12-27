Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. ValuEngine downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.72. 5,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.35. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $925,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,373 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 250.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.