Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the November 28th total of 857,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny bought 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,044.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Phillips bought 10,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,257.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of VIVO opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $428.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.37. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Meridian Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

