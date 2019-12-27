Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the November 28th total of 839,900 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 158,041 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 65,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of MESA stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $304.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MESA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.