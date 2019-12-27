Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Update

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the November 28th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MSB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,528. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $308.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSB. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 33.7% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 184,486 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 46,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Valueworks LLC raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 188,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 373.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

