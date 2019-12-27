Metal Market Capitalization Achieves $13.76 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and $2.26 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.01237530 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, Livecoin, Upbit, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Huobi, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

