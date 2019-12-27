MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Down 18.9% in December

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $318.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $77,766.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,245.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 19,803 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $284,569.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,455,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,918,495.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 393,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 142,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,503,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 857,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,241,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

