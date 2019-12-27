MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $33.81. 2,104,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,444. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

