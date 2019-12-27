MicroBitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $9.41 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $4,030.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006739 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.