MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Down 34.0% in December

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the November 28th total of 108,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:MICT remained flat at $$0.86 during midday trading on Friday. 2,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,460. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. MICT has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. MICT had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,030.20%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.69% of MICT at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MICT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

