Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Short Interest Update

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 304,800 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the November 28th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MCEP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 242,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.14.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 49.87%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

