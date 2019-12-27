Mincoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,475.00 (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $122,292.00 and approximately $7,475.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mincoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00566154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009995 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Mincoin Coin Profile

Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,108,733 coins. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

