MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the November 28th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MNDO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 10,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. MIND C.T.I. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $47.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut MIND C.T.I. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 76,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

