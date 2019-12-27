Mindexcoin (MIC) Achieves Market Cap of $396,801.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $396,801.00 and $3,050.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mindexcoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00185002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.01252571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120320 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

