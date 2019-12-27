MINDOL Price Hits $3.33 on Top Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00045689 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a market cap of $567.04 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00547132 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001355 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,295,785 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

