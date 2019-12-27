MintCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.82 Million (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. MintCoin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $1.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded down 49.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024150 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.