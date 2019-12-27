Mirai 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,187.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Mirai has a total market cap of $2,581.00 and $1,187.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirai has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00643174 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001070 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000620 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.