Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 928,700 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 28th total of 749,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. 17,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,844. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $312.25 million, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,385 shares of company stock worth $101,466 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,123,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,171,000 after buying an additional 436,428 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,934,000. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,337 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

