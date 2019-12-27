Mithril Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and $564,361.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Ethfinex, ZB.COM and Bithumb.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007179 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 716,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitForex, LBank, FCoin, CoinExchange, OKEx, DigiFinex, Bithumb, Ethfinex, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.