MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Down 24.4% in December

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the November 28th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:MMAC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,790. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 38.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $182.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. MMA Capital has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 92.91% and a return on equity of 23.07%.

In related news, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $31,230.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,779. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MMA Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

MMAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of MMA Capital from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.