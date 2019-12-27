Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,620,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the November 28th total of 18,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,186. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of -3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. Moderna has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 652.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.