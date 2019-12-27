Moeda Loyalty Points Achieves Market Cap of $9.77 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $657,283.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00006836 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, OKEx, CoinBene and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.01243044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, Binance, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

