Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Update

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the November 28th total of 132,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Shares of MOGO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. Mogo Finance Technology has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.05.

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 58,807.58% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mackie set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.