Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report $62.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.80 million and the lowest is $61.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $59.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $249.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.60 million to $250.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $316.75 million, with estimates ranging from $309.90 million to $323.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.05 million.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 134,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $878.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

