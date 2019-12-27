MonetaryUnit Price Down 0.8% This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $902,885.00 and $1,215.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and Upbit. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009625 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003057 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006022 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 178,220,087 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

