MonetaryUnit Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $343.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $977,779.00 and $343.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittylicious. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009343 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 178,170,336 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

