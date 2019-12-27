Monkey Project Trading Down 33% This Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 33% lower against the dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $189,822.00 and approximately $600.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,634,684 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.