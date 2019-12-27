Monolith (TKN) Reaches One Day Volume of $27,183.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $6.63 million and $27,183.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.01 or 0.05867713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029687 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035970 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.