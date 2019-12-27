MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the November 28th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 930,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 305,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,527. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MRC Global news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,647,483.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 18,328 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $276,386.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,496,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 632,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MRC Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after buying an additional 47,985 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MRC Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,520,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.