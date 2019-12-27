MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. MSG Networks reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cannonball Research set a $17.00 price objective on MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. 28,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,703. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. MSG Networks has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 71.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in MSG Networks by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

