Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 677,900 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the November 28th total of 334,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MLI opened at $32.08 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Mueller Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

MLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $446,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,423,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $148,599.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,429,263.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,558 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 25.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

