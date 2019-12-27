Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Up 24.5% in December

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 560,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 28th total of 449,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

MBIO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $151.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.16. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 293.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 937,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 449,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

