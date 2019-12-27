MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in December

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the November 28th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MFSF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $479,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $818,644.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,887.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock worth $1,558,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MutualFirst Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFSF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,168. The stock has a market cap of $338.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. MutualFirst Financial has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $40.61.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 20.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.