MVL (MVL) Market Cap Hits $2.49 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Cryptology and UEX. MVL has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $118,594.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, CoinBene, Cashierest, IDCM, IDEX and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

