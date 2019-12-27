Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) will post $800,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750,000.00 and the highest is $840,000.00. Myomo reported sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year sales of $3.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 million to $3.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.20 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

Separately, Roth Capital cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Myomo stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. Myomo has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

