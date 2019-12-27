MyWish (WISH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $336.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One MyWish token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $63,030.00 and $336.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

