Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.36% and a negative net margin of 910.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

NBRV has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 282,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 155,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 91,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.