NAGA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,107.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $1,107.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NAGA has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.40 or 0.05863439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023579 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000274 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.