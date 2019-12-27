NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Short Interest Update

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the November 28th total of 214,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NH shares. ValuEngine downgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NantHealth by 778.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NantHealth by 154.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of NantHealth by 436.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74,108 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 78,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,106.10% and a negative net margin of 105.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

