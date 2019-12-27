Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 427.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,689. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

