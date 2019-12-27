Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Down 22.9% in December

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the November 28th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 733,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 20.0% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.99. 458,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $108.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

