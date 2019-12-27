National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Short Interest Up 44.5% in December

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the November 28th total of 295,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 275,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NGHC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. 153,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,973. National General has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. National General’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National General will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. National General’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $112,850.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of National General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,080 shares of company stock worth $431,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National General by 77.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in National General by 19.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of National General during the second quarter worth $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National General by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National General by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NGHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

