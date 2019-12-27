National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Short Interest Update

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 960,500 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $58,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $78,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 648.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.36. 356,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $73.35 and a twelve month high of $86.54. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.24.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.64%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

