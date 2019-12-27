National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NHLD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. National has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National stock. Equitec Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC owned about 3.06% of National worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

National Company Profile

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

