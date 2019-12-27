National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) to report $356.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $354.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $359.00 million. National Instruments reported sales of $360.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 8,324.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in National Instruments by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,007,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,706 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,278,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,671,000 after purchasing an additional 691,317 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 207,041 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

