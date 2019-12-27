Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the November 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 31.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NAII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

NAII traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 26,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $58.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

