NavCoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0960

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, NavCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges including cfinex, Cryptopia, Binance and Poloniex. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $108,946.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004819 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000835 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00052432 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,992,969 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Poloniex, cfinex, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

