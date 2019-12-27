Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to announce $105.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.90 million. Neogen posted sales of $97.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year sales of $438.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.10 million to $441.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $469.00 million, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $474.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Neogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NEOG opened at $65.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. Neogen has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $161,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,533.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 7,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $497,485.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,769.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,349 shares of company stock worth $17,544,416. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,718,000 after purchasing an additional 160,186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,860,000 after buying an additional 236,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,721,000 after acquiring an additional 121,899 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 18.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,260,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,833,000 after acquiring an additional 195,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Neogen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,010,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

