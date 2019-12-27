NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 70,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,628,631.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,732.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 867.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $29.75. 462,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.85 and a beta of 1.04. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $30.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

