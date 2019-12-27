Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Short Interest Update

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 713,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 28th total of 894,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 173,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. Neon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $27,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,259.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

NTGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

